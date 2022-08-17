BoB raises ₹1,000-cr via long-term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of long-Term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing.

The Bonds are of seven year tenor and carry a coupon rate of 7.39 per cent, the public sector bank said in a statement, adding it received total bids of ₹4714.40 crore against the issue size of ₹1000 crore.

“These bonds are Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable Bonds, having a fixed maturity of 7 years from the date of allotment. The allotment of these bonds took place on August 17, 2022,” the Bank said.