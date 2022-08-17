hamburger

Money & Banking

BoB raises ₹1,000-cr via long-term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing

Our Bureau | Updated on: Aug 17, 2022
The bonds have a fixed maturity of 7 years from the date of allotment

The bonds have a fixed maturity of 7 years from the date of allotment

Bonds have a 7-year tenure and carry 7.39 per cent coupon rate

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of long-Term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing.

The Bonds are of seven year tenor and carry a coupon rate of 7.39 per cent, the public sector bank said in a statement, adding it received total bids of ₹4714.40 crore against the issue size of ₹1000 crore.

“These bonds are Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable Bonds, having a fixed maturity of 7 years from the date of allotment. The allotment of these bonds took place on August 17, 2022,” the Bank said.

Published on August 17, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you