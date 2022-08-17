BoB raises ₹1,000-cr via long-term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of long-Term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing.
The Bonds are of seven year tenor and carry a coupon rate of 7.39 per cent, the public sector bank said in a statement, adding it received total bids of ₹4714.40 crore against the issue size of ₹1000 crore.
“These bonds are Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable Bonds, having a fixed maturity of 7 years from the date of allotment. The allotment of these bonds took place on August 17, 2022,” the Bank said.
Published on
August 17, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.