BoB signs MoU with SIDBI to enable MSMEs apply online for one-time restructuring

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to enable MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) apply online for one-time restructuring (OTR).
The public sector bank’s MSME customers can now access the web-based portal, ‘Asset Restructuring Module for MSMEs (ARM-MSME)’. To support viable MSME entities (with credit exposure up to ₹25 crore), which are under financial stress due to the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the central bank has allowed banks to consider OTR proposals from MSMEs, whereby the restructuring of the borrower account has to be implemented by March 31, 2021.
ARM-MSME is an automated / Do-It-Yourself (DIY) web-portal for MSMEs to self-create their restructuring proposal with financial viability projections by iteration of multiple scenarios and relief options, the bank said in a statement.
Existing MSME borrowers of the bank can avail the online facility of submitting the application for restructuring of loan accounts from the comfort of their home/office free of cost, it added.
BoB said borrowers can also modify the online application or re-submit a new online application, as per their convenience. This will help MSMEs prepare their restructuring proposals by keying in only the most essential data of their past and projected financials, the bank said.
Ram Jass Yadav, Chief General Manager - MSME & Retail Business, BoB, said: “Through this partnership, we will hopefully assist numerous MSMEs who are in need of guidance and currently seeking advisory for the one-time restructuring application from external sources as of today.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RBL Bank. The stock gained 4.6 per cent ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1415140214381450 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...