Bond traders await G-SAP auction announcement, CPI figure

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Among the prevailing bullishness in the bond market, the one thing that disappointed traders last week was the absence of the anticipated G-SAP auction announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where the Central bank conducts open market purchase of government securities.
The bond market was expecting the RBI to make the announcement on Thursday for the auction to be conducted this week, which did not happen. A trader said although this is not a reason to worry, the usual norm so far has been an announcement in the first 10 days of the month.
The Central bank had announced secondary market purchase operations of ₹1.20-lakh crore in its June monetary policy. The RBI has so far purchased securities to the tune of ₹90,000 crore cumulatively in July and August under the programme.
Another key trigger for the market this week would be the release of the consumer price index (CPI) inflation figure for August. Market participants are of the view that inflation is likely to remain subdued in the coming times which will cushion the bond yields, at least till the end of the year.
Ananth Narayan, Professor-Finance at SPJIMR, believes that the broad expectation for the next few months is that inflation is going to be much lower than what the MPC has been anticipating.
“This will help them to remain dovish in their stance. Also, the tax collections are looking good which is providing relief on the fiscal side. For August, I believe the CPI should come in at close to 5.6 per cent and core inflation should come just below 6 per cent.
The risks for the bond market include a sudden spike in inflation that looks unlikely, any external shock and the complacency in terms of the persisting bullishness in the bond market,” he said.
The benchmark yield hit levels close to 6.20 per cent on the higher side before closing the week at 6.18 per cent. Traders are of the view that the 6.25 per cent level will act as a support in the near term and the yield is unlikely to shoot beyond this mark unless there is any unanticipated shock in terms of inflation or external factors.
The market is also keeping an eye out for the second half borrowing calendar that is expected to be released later this month. Bond traders indicated that the government’s market borrowing in the first half of FY22 is likely to stand at close to ₹7-lakh crore and the second half borrowing should be anticipated at around ₹5-5.50-lakh crore.
Traders believe that if the figure remains anywhere close to ₹5-lakh crore or below, it will be a positive for the bond market.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...