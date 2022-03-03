hamburger

Money & Banking

Business momentum continues for M&M Finance in Feb

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 03, 2022
Ramesh Iyer, CMD, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Ramesh Iyer, CMD, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Disbursements up 44 per cent, collection efficiency at 98 per cent

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services on Thursday reported further improvement in its operations in February and expressed confidence that its net stage 3 will come in below 4 per cent by the year-end.

The business continued its momentum with disbursements of about ₹2,733 crore, delivering a 44 per cent growth (y-o-y), the company said in an exchange filing. “The year-to-date disbursement stood approximately at ₹23,632 crore, registered a 42 per cent growth y-o-y,” it added.

Positive trend in collections

The collection efficiency for the month was at 98 per cent, same as in the year-ago period. “This was in line with expectations,” it said, adding that the positive trend in collections led to on a month-on-month improvement in asset quality.

Stage 2 and Stage 3 have shown a visible improvement, it said, adding that they are expected to improve further by the of end March. “The company is confident of meeting its commitment to bring the net stage 3 below 4 per cent by the year-end,” it said. During February, the company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over three months.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

