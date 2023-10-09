Canara Bank has appointed Bhavendra Kumar as the Executive Director, as per the Department of Financial Service notification.

He joined Canara Bank in 1997 as a probationary officer and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

During his banking career, he has worked in different capacities in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Karnataka and New Delhi. He has also worked at Canara Bank, Shanghai Branch, for3 years.

On becoming general manager in 2018, he was posted to the head office of the bank in Bengaluru and was heading the gold loan wing of the bank. He was promoted to Chief General Manager in 2022 and headed the Delhi Circle Office with a business of more than ₹2.5 lakh crore until he was elevated to the post of Executive Director.