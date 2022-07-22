Canara Bank launches its mobile app-Canara ai1

Canara Bank launched Canara ai1, its mobile banking app. The banking app would be a one-stop solution with more than 250 features to cater to the banking needs of its customers.

It is aimed to eliminate the need to have multiple mobile apps working in silos for availing different specific services. The app is available in 11 languages to cater to multiple sections of society in their preferred language.

LV Prabhakar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Canara Bank, said, “The core vision of the bank is ‘E-transactions for Everyone, Everywhere, Every Time.’ The bank is leveraging technology to enable customers to perform banking at their fingertips.”

The app has advanced features such as an intuitive user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) with multiple themes and menus that can be personalised as per the user’s choice. It also offers a dark theme to improve visual ergonomics, reduce eye strain, adjust the brightness to current lighting conditions, and facilitate screen usage in dark environments, all while conserving battery power, said the release.

The app caters to various social security schemes including public provident fund accounts, sukanya samruddhi accounts, senior citizens’ savings accounts, Kisan Vikas Patra, and others. In short, the Super App enables the customer to use traditional and modern banking and financial services in digital mode, and there are features for all age groups.