Canara Bank, a public sector lender, has issued a notice confirming that they have regained complete access to their official Twitter handle.
“We are happy to announce that with the help of the team at ‘X’, we have restored our page to connect with our customers,” states the release.
The official account (@canarabank) has around 2.55 lakh followers and was hacked and compromised on June 23, 2024. Following the hack, the account name was changed to ‘ether.fi’.
Comments
