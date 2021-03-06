Canara Bank retains MCLR rates

Canara Bank has retained its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) on loans/advances across all tenors with effect from March 7.

Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the bank is as under: Overnight MCLR – interest rate 6.70 per cent, one-month MCLR – interest rate 6.70 per cent, three-month MCLR – interest rate 6.95 per cent, six-month MCLR – interest rate 7.30 per cent and one-year MCLR – interest rate 7.35 per cent. Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90 per cent.