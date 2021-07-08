Money & Banking

Caspian Debt opens office in Delhi

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 08, 2021

Caspian Debt, a provider of debt funding to startups and social enterprises, has opened its regional office in Delhi/NCR.

“There has been a significant growth in the number of clients from the Delhi/NCR region from FY19 to FY21, and we see a huge potential in this region’s startup ecosystem,” S Viswanatha Prasad, Founder, and Managing Director, Caspian Debt said in a release.

Including its head office in Hyderabad, the new office in Delhi will be the third office for Caspian Debt. Caspian Debt has already funded more than 30 companies outside Delhi NCR and expects to scale this up further.

Caspian Debt has funded more than 160 startups and social enterprises so far, according to the release.

Published on July 08, 2021

financial and business service
