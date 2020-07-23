CBDT sets out procedure for Sovereign Wealth Funds to claim exemption on income from investment in infrastructure

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has laid down the process for Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) to claim ‘infrastructure’ income exemption, which, according to experts, aims to monitor the investment and grant exemption on a case-to-case basis.
According to the process defined by CBDT, for an SWF claim, return of income along with audit report are required to be filed along with a quarterly statement, electronically ― within one month from the end of the quarter ― in respect of each investment made during the quarter. The SWF will file application in the prescribed form, initially with the Member (Legislation) of CBDT, and thereafter, with the Member of CBDT having supervision and control over the work of Foreign Tax and Tax Research Division.
Going by the new circular, it seems CBDT will not grant a blanket exemption to all SWFs and will retain control and discretion to grant exemption on a case-to-case basis. Further, the government seems to be keen to monitor investments by SWFs through quarterly reports to be filed by the SWFs, probably to ensure that the investments are, in fact, made in eligible sectors and vehicles.
Considering the information required in the form, the SWF needs to get a PAN first and then submit all the documents with the application with regard to its ownership, regulation and activities, to the CBDT.
Finance Act 2020 prescribes tax exemption to the income of SWFs in the nature of dividend, interest or long-term capital gains arising from investment made by it in India. The investment is required to be made in specified infrastructure business during the period from April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2024 and held for at least three years.
Based on the notification issued earlier this month, as many as 34 defined infrastructure sectors will be available for investment. These include social infrastructure such as educational institutions, and sports stadiums; tourism, to operationalise long-pending investment creation of theme-based parks including food parks; multi-modal logistics parks and textile parks. Further, themes which resonate with New India such as city gas distribution network, bulk material transportation pipelines, urban public transport, and rail infrastructure will also qualify for attracting the investment.
Only those SWFs qualify for exemption which satisfy certain conditions, such as their ownership and regulation in the foreign country and are not engaged in any commercial activity in and outside India. Further, they need to be notified by the government.
According to Sunil Gidwani, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, since the income of the SWFs is exempt from the current year itself, CBDT’s announcement of the process for an SWF to get itself notified is timely. “One wonders how any SWF would undertake that it does not carry out any “commercial activity in or outside India” when as a matter of fact several SWFs are engaged in investment and related businesses. One hopes the CBDT, while approving and notifying SWFs for the purpose of exemption, takes a pragmatic view of what constitutes a commercial activity,” he said.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...