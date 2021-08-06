Central bank plans to amend norms for ‘smooth’ transition

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to amend guidelines related to export credit in foreign currency and restructuring of derivative contracts to ensure smooth transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
Noting that the move away from Libor is a significant event that poses certain challenges for banks and the financial system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Friday, said the central bank has been engaging with banks and market bodies to proactively take steps.
“The Reserve Bank has also issued advisories to ensure a smooth transition for regulated entities and financial markets,” he said.
Under the amended guidelines, banks will be permitted to extend export credit in foreign currency using any other widely accepted Alternative Reference Rate in the currency concerned. At present, authorised dealers are permitted to extend Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) to exporters for financing the purchase, processing, manufacturing or packing of goods prior to shipment at Libor, Euro-Libor, Euribor related rates of interest.
Further, since the change in reference rate from Libor is a ‘force majeure’ event, banks are also being advised that change in reference rate from Libor or Libor-related benchmarks to an Alternative Reference Rate will not be treated as restructuring.
Under existing guidelines, for derivative contracts, change in any of the parameters of the original contract is treated as a restructuring. The resultant change in the mark-to-market value of the contract on the date of restructuring is required to be cash settled.
Previously, on June 8, 2021, the RBI had issued an advisory encouraging banks and other entities regulated by the central bank to cease entering into new contracts that use Libor as a reference rate, and instead adopt any Alternative Reference Rate as soon as practicable and in any event by December 31.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...