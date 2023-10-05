The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has given its nod for extending the tenure of SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara till August 28, 2024.

The three-year tenure of 62-year-old Khara is due to end on October 6 and the order is expected to be issued soon, sources said.

Khara was appointed as Chairman of the country’s largest commercial bank on October 7, 2020, for a period of three years. The current norms stipulate that a person can hold the post of SBI Chairman up to the age of 63.

In 1984, Khara started his career in SBI as a probationary officer. He is a postgraduate in commerce and holds an MBA degree in Finance from Delhi University’s Faculty of Management Studies.

Khara also had a stint in Chicago and oversaw the merger of five associates and Bhartiya Mahila Bank with SBI.

He was also the MD & CEO of SBI Mutual Fund between November 2013 and August 2016. Khara was made MD of SBI in August 2016.

Khara is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).