City Union Bank Q2 net up by 15% to Rs 194 cr

City Union Bank (CUB) posted a 15 per cent growth in second quarter net profit ₹194 crore. The bank's net profit for the same period last year stood at Rs 168 crore.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 186 crore for the June quarter. Operating profit, driven by non interest income, grew 17 per cent for the September quarter to ₹346 crore as against ₹296 crore recorded for the same period last year.

While the bank's interest income grew by 12 per cent to Rs 1,037 crore (Rs 926 crore) during Q2FY20, non interest income grew by 64 per cent to Rs 195 crore (Rs 119 crore) for the same period. Asset quality of the bank remained stable despite a marginal increase in the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA).

The bank's GNPA as a percentage of total advances stood at 3.41 per cent (2.85 per cent) as on September 2019. While Net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 1.90 per cent (1.69 per cent).

"The incremental NPAs is from across all sectors and it's almost similar to what we saw in the last few quarters," N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank said in a press conference held here to announce the quarterly results.

He also added that the bank's incremental slippage for the quarter is around Rs 190 crore and total recovery from live accounts and technically written-off accounts is around Rs 115-120 crore. CUB's advances for the quarter grew by 12 per cent to ₹33,279 crore (₹29,785 crore as of September 2018), while total deposits went up by 17 per cent to ₹40,451 crore (₹34,534 crore).

Provision coverage ratio for the September quarter remained stable at 65 per cent while capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.49 per cent.