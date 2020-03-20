Money & Banking

COVID-19: All India bank strike for March 27 deferred

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

The All India bank strike called for March 27 by bank unions stands deferred.

It may be recalled that All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) had given the call for All India bank strike on March 27 to oppose the merger of 10 banks and proposed privatisation of IDBI Bank.

“Looking to the increasing health risk and alert on account of COVID-19 and taking cognisance of Prime Minister’s broadcast to the nation on this issue, and the need to stand with the people at large at this hour of national health threat scenario, and the panic and fear prevailing amongst the people, it was felt desirable to review our strike call, and hence, it has been decided to defer our proposed strike,” CH Venkatachalam, Secretary General, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), said.

