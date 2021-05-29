Covid-19: Depositors’ body seeks suspension of penalty on premature FD withdrawal

The All India Bank Depositors’ Association (AIBDA) wants the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to direct banks to suspend penalty charges on premature withdrawal of Fixed Deposits (FDs) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its “Addendum to Memorandum to the Reserve Bank of India,” the AIBDA observed that many depositors are under compulsion to prematurely withdrawal their savings to defray the excessive medical bills for treatment of Covid virus and many have lost their jobs.

Hence, the association requested the RBI for a moratorium on penalty charges for premature deposit withdrawal up to ₹5 lakh.

AIBDA underscored that this request is in light of the accommodation given (with respect to moratorium on loan repayments and resolution framework) to small borrowers, MSME loans up to a given limit.

Depositors need relief

“When borrowers are accommodated then why is there no relief for bank depositors - it is unfair and iniquitous.

“This has become of paramount importance in the current pandemic scenario with unemployment, economic uncertainties, health concerns and unexpected expenses,” said DG Kale, President, and Amitha Sehgal, Honorary Secretary, AIBDA.

The association’s office bearers emphasised that many sections of the society depend on FD interest income as a primary source of income.

“It is only in case of extreme necessity/ emergency that a depositor may withdraw the FD prematurely. It is unfortunate that if they need to break the FD receipt, they also have to forego a part of their income as ‘penalty’,” said Kale and Sehgal.

From the long-term perspective, AIBDA urged the RBI to nudge banks to have a more reasonable penalty structure, that is responsive to the current predicament faced by depositors.

The association said while FD rates are currently hovering at around 4 to 5 per cent per annum, the premature withdrawal penalty can be nearly 0.50 to 1 per cent per annum.

Earlier the FD rates used to hover around 7-8.50 per cent. According to AIBDA’s calculation, the penalty of 1 per cent was reducing the return by approximately by 12 per cent (1 per cent divided by 8 per cent).

Currently, FD rates are hovering around 4 to 5 per cent. The penalty of 1 per cent will bring the return down by 20 per cent (1 per cent divided by 5 per cent).

Unfair to depositors

“This is unfair to depositors. In the best interests of retail/ small depositors and in the light of the current falling interest rate scenario, the existing policy related to penalty on premature withdrawal needs a review,” said the AIBDA office bearers.

AIBDA reiterated its concern that retail depositors are likely to be lured by riskier financial assets to improve on the rate of return on their savings.

Against the backdrop of the impending turbulence and uncertainty in the financial market and a likelihood of stress in the banking/ NBFC/ corporate sector, it is important to take care of this risk, it added.

The association emphasised on the need for some calibration in penalty, linking it to absolute percentage return so that retail depositors are able to meet their objective of generating suitable return from this banking product.

It suggested that the penalty may be linked with the value of the FD, with small value FDs having nil or lower penalty structure.