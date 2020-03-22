Money & Banking

Covid-19: Yes Bank curtails branch timings

March 22, 2020

Private sector lender Yes Bank, which resumed normalcy on March 18, has also curtailed the working hours of its branches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Sunday, Yes Bank its branches will operate from 10:00 am to 2 pm from March 23 to 31, due to the Covid 19 threat.

"We encourage you to use our 24x7 digital channels such as NetBanking, YES Mobile, UPI or YES ROBOT for your banking needs," it said.

