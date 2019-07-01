CRISIL expects revival of growth in housing finance sector

Synchronised polls are a smokescreen
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
The liquidity crisis post the IL&FS default has hit the assets under management (AUM) of Housing Finance Companies (HFC) and also curtailed their disbursements, a report by rating agency Crisil said, adding that it expects growth to revive to 12 per cent to 14 per cent for these companies in the current and next fiscal.
This growth would however be lower than in the past, Crisil said, adding that it would be supported by mid-teens growth for the two largest players, constituting more than 50 per cent of the industry AUM.
While the rating agency expects the long-term growth prospects for these companies to remain intact, it said that the asset liability maturity management and liquidity conservation would remain front and centre for the next few quarters.
Further regulatory action could also be expected on the liquidity front with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) already having issued draft guidelines for Non-Banking Financial Companies on liquidity risk management framework. “Nevertheless, CRISIL believes HFCs with strong parentage and those with robust risk management systems and processes will be able to navigate the current environment better,” it said.
Noting that 2018-19 was a year of contrasting halves, the rating agency said, “The first half saw stable growth and comfortable access to funding, with AUM growing at an annualised rate of nearly 21 per cent. However, the second half brought a reversal of sorts with AUM growth plunging to about 10 per cent.”
The industry AUM stood at ₹12.4 lakh crore as on March 31, 2019, up 16 per cent year-on-year.
Among the HFC segments, the distinction between the two halves was the sharpest for non-housing loans, where the growth fell to five per cent in the second half of the fiscal, it noted, adding that housing loans, grew better at 13 per cent annually in the same period.
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
Sony on Monday launched the HT-Z9F soundbar, on the heels of the release of HT-X8500, as it looks to push ...
Farmers exploit 24/7 free power to drain groundwater, and rains are a no show
Prices may consolidate/correct before moving up again
Nirmala Sitharaman has her task cut out as she prepares to present her first Budget. Will she be able to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Ashoka Buildcon at current levels. The stock took ...
Recent releases in Malayalam cinema depart from pigeonholing women in domestic roles. Female characters ...
Poet-lyricist Gulzar on his new venture — a book of poetry translated into English and Hindustani from 32 ...
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget is likely to have the right mix of economics and social issues
An American film-maker captures the unusual love stories between the city’s stray canines and lonely residents ...
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
How do consumers respond when their favourite brands get into trouble?
P&G India roared at Cannes, winning four lions for its Vicks ‘One in a Million’ #TouchOfCare campaign.
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...