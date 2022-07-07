Top CoinSwitch execs quit to launch a new Web 3 start-up

Top-level executives of cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber have resigned and will be launching a Web 3 start-up.

Three executives, Sarmad Nazki, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sharan Nair, Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Krishna Hegde, Senior Vice President (new initiatives), have been resgined.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, Coinswitch Kuber, took to Twitter to thank the three executives for their contributions to the growth of the platform. He said the platform “scaled new heights” by the efforts of the execs.

Singhal revealed that the executives will be launching their own start-ups. “I’m happy to reveal they are now starting up in Web3. We dream the same dream—#MadeinIndia Web3. We’ll continue to work towards that goal as #TeamIndia,” his tweet read.

Nazki joined CoinSwitch Kuber as CFO 15 months ago. He has previously held positions at Bounce and Ola. Hegde joined the company in September 2021. Nair has had the longest stint of four and a half years among the three executives. He joined a while after the launch of the platform and has held various positions.

According to early reports, the three executives will build a start-up that would offer insights to Web3 investors. They are also in talks with a number of Web3-focussed funds and a number of angel investors about raising a seed round.