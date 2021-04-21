Money & Banking

DCB Bank acquires minority stake in Techfino Capital

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 21, 2021

The funds raised by Techfino will be used to enhance current tech stack

DCB Bank Limited, a private sector bank, has acquired a minority equity stake of about 9 per cent in Bengaluru-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), Techfino Capital Private Limited (TCPL).

The funds raised by TCPL will be used in enhancement of current tech stack apart from on-lending to customers. Techfino provides customised consumer loans in education and healthcare sectors. It is present in key metros and tier II cities across India.

RBI Report on Trends: NBFC sector remains resilient

Complementing strengths

Narendranath Mishra, Head, Agri and Inclusive Banking, DCB Bank, said, “DCB Bank and TCPL are delighted to be associated in this manner. Micro loans or granular loans as a financial solution hold much promise. We value each other’s experience and expertise to build a granular loan portfolio with patience and nuance. DCB Bank and Techfino complement each other’s strengths, and this is an opportunity for both organisations to grow the customer franchise.”

DCB Bank launches virtual video booth for KYC

Jayaprakash Patra, Co-Founder Director, Techfino Capital Private Limited, added, “The association with DCB Bank is an important milestone. It shall help in the growth of the business as TCPL goes about providing financing solutions to its customers. Together, we aim to create a win-win ecosystem, offering our customers a bouquet of customised financial solutions using TCPL’s robust technology platform.”

Published on April 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.