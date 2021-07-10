Defying Covid wave, disbursal of Mudra loans grows in Q1

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Notwithstanding the severe second wave of Covid-19, disbursal of petty business loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has picked up in the first quarter of the current financial year compared to the same period last year.
As on July 2, loans worth ₹37,601 crore have been disbursed against a total sanctioned amount of ₹41,516 crore, according to data available with Mudra.
“The disbursals in the first quarter of FY22 were higher by about ₹4,000 crore compared to the first quarter of FY,’’ a senior official of Mudra told BusinessLine.
“Though the second wave of the pandemic in the first quarter was more severe than last year, the lockdowns were scattered in different States and there was no national lockdown. Even bank employees braved Covid and continued to work. All this drove growth in disbursal of Mudra loans,’’ a senior official of State Bank of India told BusinessLine.
Mudra loans are extended in three categories – Shishu (up to ₹50,000), Kishor (above ₹50,000 and up to ₹5 lakh) and Tarun (above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh).
Among the three categories, Shishu loans have a lion’s share in the total loans at about 48 per cent.
Bankers expect the growth in PMMY loans to gain pace further in the remaining quarters with the second wave of covid coming under control now.
Last financial year was challenging for the small business loans. The loans dropped to ₹2,79,481 crore from ₹3,37,495 crore in the financial year 2019-20.
However, there is no complete data on the state of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the segment and among banks.
Mudra loans are given by commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, MFI and NBFCs. The public sector banks, however, have been the main channel and account for over 60 per cent of the loans disbursed.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...