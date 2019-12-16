Despite slowdown, consumers on time with credit card repayments

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
The slowing economy may be pinching the pocket, but that’s not delaying credit card payments, say banks. There has been no spike in delinquency levels till now, according to banks.
“People are managing things a little better this time. This is the big difference between 2008 and now. People are not just spending because credit is available. We are not seeing any trend to say there is a stress,” said Harjeet Toor, Head -Retail, Inclusion and Rural Business, RBL Bank.
“Consumer demand in the festival season was a bit higher than last year. There is no spike in delinquency rates for credit card repayments, in fact it has gone down to some extent,” said another banker, who did not wish to be named, when asked about repayments by consumers for credit cards.
According to a recent report by TransUnion Cibil, as many as 2.77 crore customers held a credit card at the end of the second quarter this fiscal, with an outstanding balances of close to ₹1-lakh crore.
“…credit card delinquencies improved by 27 basis points year-on-year to 1.62 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. Balance-level delinquencies have ranged between 1.85 per cent and 1.9 per cent in the last five quarters,” the report said, adding that credit card vintage analysis also confirmed this improvement in delinquency across all risk tiers.
With economic growth slowing to a 26-quarter low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal, concerns are emerging about its impact on consumer spending and demand.
“...growth in retail lending remains buoyant at near 15 per cent despite weakness in vehicle finance; retail buoyancy is being led by home loans growing at 19 per cent as well as personal loans and credit card outstandings,” according to a report by ICICI Securities on ‘Banking 2020 Outlook’.
While most banks are monitoring the situation and say there is no concern as of now, some have begun to tighten norms for credit card approvals.
“As of now, the credit card business continues. But some banks are becoming a bit risk averse and cutting down any segment of borrowers that could become a risk in future,” said another source familiar with the development.
“Interestingly, credit card lending shows healthy collection efficiency, which could be attributed to changing consumer behaviour and growing dependency on digitisation. Though the NPA trends seem stable in the near term, we bear risks of a weakening economy in mind, which may affect collections, if incomes do not grow in line with household debt levels,” said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...