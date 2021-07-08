Deutsche Bank AG’s net profit in India rises 48% in FY21

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Deutsche Bank AG announced its India branches have posted a 48 per cent increase in net profit for the year-ended March 31, 2021 at ₹1,527 crore. It had reported a net profit of ₹1,031 crore in 2019-20.
Net revenue in the fiscal 2020-21 grew 23 per cent to ₹5,537 crore as against ₹4,510 crore a year ago.
The growth in net revenue was “driven by consistent performance across all our businesses in India, aided in large part by a strong cost and risk discipline,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
Its net non-performing assets fell by 44 basis points to 0.86 per cent of net advances in 2020-21 as against 1.31 per cent in 2019-20.
Advances increased by three per cent on an annual basis to ₹52,438 crore as on March 31, 2021 while deposits grew by 11 per cent to ₹66,224 crore.
“The last financial year was hugely challenging by any measure but by staying close to our clients and supporting them with their liquidity and risk requirements, the teams at Deutsche Bank once again demonstrated their resilience and dedication. Despite the impact of Covid, our asset quality continues to be strong,” said Kaushik Shaparia, CEO at Deutsche Bank India.
The additional capital infused during the year positions the bank strongly for 2021-22 as well, he further said.
“During 2020-21, Deutsche Bank increased the capital deployed in its India branches by ₹3,326 crore to support growth across all its business lines, taking the total capital deployed to ₹19,345 crore,” the bank said.
The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio in March 2021 stood at 17.28 per cent – an increase over the March 2020 level of 14.93 per cent.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...