Dhanlaxmi Bank officers’ body to adopt green initiative at conference

Dhanlaxmi Bank Officers’ Organisation (DBOO) has decided to do adopt the ‘Green Protocol’ at its 18th biennial conference to be held at Thrissur on November 10.

The conference will not have any flex boards, which is an integral part of any trade union conference. It was also decided to avoid plastic water bottles in the conference and even during group travel of members to the conference venue. There will also be no plastic files/bags. Instead, the organisers will use cloth bags, said S Manoj, General Secretary, DBOO.

The stage and venue decoration will not have any non-biodegradable material. DBOO has tied up with the Pain & Palliative Care Society, Thrissur, for the supply of paper pens to be used at the conference. Cloth bags will be given to the participants with the theme ‘Carry A Carry Bag’ with the intention of promoting the message of avoiding plastic bags.

The conference is expected to debate on many topics, such as the sweeping changes that the government has announced in the banking industry, inordinate delay in the salary revision of bank employees and officers, attack on trade union rights in different forms, and increasing number of corporate defaults pushing banks’ balance sheets into deep red, among others.