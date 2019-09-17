Money & Banking

DHFL defaults on ₹104-cr payments

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

Financially-stressed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has defaulted on principal and interest payments on NCDs aggregating to ₹104.54 crore. These NCDs were issued to a single investor. DHFL, in a stock exchange notice, said the gross principal amount on which the above-mentioned default occurred is ₹100 crore. These 10-year secured NCDs carry a coupon of 10.05 per cent.

Also, the housing finance company defaulted on interest amount of ₹9.43 crore on another NCD series issued to a single investor. The gross principal amount on which this default occurred is ₹100 crore. These 10-year secured NCDs carry a coupon of 9.40 per cent. Further, DHFL defaulted on interest payments aggregating ₹43 lakh on NCDs carrying four unique international securities identification numbers (ISINs), which were issued to 3,404 investors via a public issue.

Published on September 17, 2019
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indian banking sector caught in the middle of despair and hope