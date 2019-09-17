DHFL defaults on ₹104-cr payments

Financially-stressed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has defaulted on principal and interest payments on NCDs aggregating to ₹104.54 crore. These NCDs were issued to a single investor. DHFL, in a stock exchange notice, said the gross principal amount on which the above-mentioned default occurred is ₹100 crore. These 10-year secured NCDs carry a coupon of 10.05 per cent.

Also, the housing finance company defaulted on interest amount of ₹9.43 crore on another NCD series issued to a single investor. The gross principal amount on which this default occurred is ₹100 crore. These 10-year secured NCDs carry a coupon of 9.40 per cent. Further, DHFL defaulted on interest payments aggregating ₹43 lakh on NCDs carrying four unique international securities identification numbers (ISINs), which were issued to 3,404 investors via a public issue.