Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday August 27, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9003 0.8982 0.8943 0.8881 Euro 0.9002 0.9003 0.8982 0.8942
0.8145 0.8133 0.8117 0.8088 Pound Sterling 0.8142 0.8145 0.8136 0.8116
105.8127 105.5874 105.1468 104.446 Japanese Yen* 105.8205 105.8104 105.5815 105.157
0.9805 0.9777 0.9726 0.9646 Swiss Franc 0.9809 0.9805 0.9778 0.9726
1.3875 51.6619 52.0288 52.5612 Singapore Dollar 1.3879 51.6187 51.9856 52.518
7.8443 9.1594 9.2245 9.3189 Hong Kong Dollar 7.843 9.1518 9.2168 9.3112
1.4778 105.6029 106.3529 107.4412 Australian Dollar 1.4775 105.5147 106.2647 107.3529
8.9874 7.9878 8.0535 8.1359 Norwegian Kroner 8.9987 7.9989 8.0378 8.1201
9.6415 7.4492 7.5255 7.6263 Swedish Kroner 9.6424 7.5289 7.4959 7.5884
1.3229 54.4015 54.7879 55.3485 Canadian Dollar 1.3234 54.3561 54.7424 55.303
71.54 71.81 72.32 73.06 Indian Rupees 71.4500 71.75 72.26 73.00
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on August 27, 2019
