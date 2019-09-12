Thursday, September 12, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday September 12, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9072 0.9053 0.9012 0.8951 Euro 0.9071 0.9072 0.9052 0.9012
0.811 0.81 0.8082 0.8056 Pound Sterling 0.8107 0.8109 0.8099 0.8082
107.7167 107.4737 107.0494 106.3413 Japanese Yen* 107.7436 107.712 107.46 107.0555
0.99 0.9874 0.9824 0.9744 Swiss Franc 0.9904 0.99 0.9874 0.9824
1.3754 51.7899 52.5401 53.1241 Singapore Dollar 1.3755 52.0949 52.087 53.0511
7.8231 9.1277 9.1928 9.295 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8304 9.1266 9.1801 9.2822
1.4549 103.5797 104.3188 105.4783 Australian Dollar 1.4546 103.4348 104.1739 105.3333
8.966 7.9677 8.0335 8.1318 Norwegian Kroner 8.966 7.9832 8.0134 8.1116
9.6594 7.3986 7.4668 7.5812 Swedish Kroner 9.6603 7.4733 7.441 7.5394
1.3193 54.1439 54.5303 55.1364 Canadian Dollar 1.3198 54.0682 54.4545 55.0606
71.19 71.47 71.98 72.78 Indian Rupees 71.1000 71.37 71.88 72.68
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 12, 2019
