Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday January 21, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8997 0.8979 0.8946 0.8897 Euro 0.8996 0.8997 0.8979 0.8947
0.7651 0.7643 0.7629 0.7607 Pound Sterling 0.7649 0.7651 0.7644 0.763
110.0541 109.8648 109.5057 108.9425 Japanese Yen* 110.068 110.0509 109.8579 109.5159
0.9665 0.9644 0.9604 0.9542 Swiss Franc 0.967 0.9666 0.9643 0.9605
1.3489 52.963 53.3333 53.8741 Singapore Dollar 1.3489 52.8815 53.2444 53.7926
7.771 9.2021 9.2664 9.3483 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7697 9.1761 9.251 9.3462
1.4558 103.6232 104.3478 105.4058 Australian Dollar 1.4554 103.4638 104.1739 105.2464
8.941 7.9978 8.0537 8.1353 Norwegian Kroner 8.941 7.9944 8.0403 8.123
9.4887 7.5342 7.5949 7.6963 Swedish Kroner 9.4893 7.5866 7.5743 7.6603
1.3063 54.5802 54.9618 55.5191 Canadian Dollar 1.3068 54.4962 54.8702 55.4351
71.26 71.50 72.00 72.73 Indian Rupees 71.1700 71.39 71.88 72.62
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on January 21, 2020
TOPICS