Friday, February 14, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday February 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9228 0.9212 0.9178 0.9127 Euro 0.9226 0.9228 0.9213 0.9179
0.7677 0.7671 0.766 0.7641 Pound Sterling 0.7676 0.7677 0.7672 0.766
109.831 109.6819 109.2988 108.7664 Japanese Yen* 109.8676 109.8298 109.6759 109.2999
0.9813 0.9795 0.9754 0.9693 Swiss Franc 0.9818 0.9814 0.9795 0.9753
1.3919 51.5899 51.9209 52.3957 Singapore Dollar 1.392 51.5252 51.8633 52.3381
7.7717 9.2291 9.2883 9.3732 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7661 9.2175 9.278 9.3629
1.4899 107.0299 107.7164 108.7015 Australian Dollar 1.4897 106.8955 107.597 108.5821
9.2497 7.7524 7.8022 7.882 Norwegian Kroner 9.2448 7.7511 7.7935 7.8649
9.6883 7.4004 7.4556 7.5472 Swedish Kroner 9.697 7.4527 7.4396 7.5155
1.3241 54.3258 54.6742 55.1742 Canadian Dollar 1.3246 54.2576 54.6136 55.1136
71.50 71.71 72.17 72.83 Indian Rupees 71.3700 71.62 72.09 72.75
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on February 14, 2020
