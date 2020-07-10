Friday, July 10, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday July 10, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8872 0.884 0.8828 0.8807 Euro 0.8878 0.8848 0.8837 0.8815
0.7942 0.7916 0.7913 0.7908 Pound Sterling 0.7953 0.7923 0.792 0.7916
106.6629 106.6422 106.5385 106.3245 Japanese Yen* 107.3551 106.7204 106.6311 106.401
0.939 0.9395 0.9379 0.9349 Swiss Franc 0.9453 0.9404 0.9389 0.9359
1.3903 54.2878 54.6259 55.1511 Singapore Dollar 1.3985 54.2662 54.6043 55.1295
7.735 9.7368 9.7974 9.8916 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7704 9.7204 9.7935 9.8877
1.4398 107.8 108.4714 109.5143 Australian Dollar 1.4424 107.7571 108.4286 109.4714
9.1092 7.9515 8.0011 8.078 Norwegian Kroner 9.8858 7.9568 8.0063 8.0833
8.8645 8.1933 8.2443 8.3326 Swedish Kroner 9.5928 8.2078 8.241 8.3203
1.356 55.4853 55.8309 56.3676 Canadian Dollar 1.3641 55.4632 55.8088 56.3456
75.88 75.46 75.93 76.66 Indian Rupees 74.4400 75.43 75.90 76.63
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 10, 2020
