Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday August 12, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8534 0.8495 0.8483 0.8465 Euro 0.854 0.8495 0.8485 0.8467
0.7676 0.7663 0.7661 0.7656 Pound Sterling 0.7686 0.7665 0.7664 0.7659
106.4562 106.7852 106.7081 106.5066 Japanese Yen* 107.1294 106.8033 106.7251 106.5242
0.9167 0.9133 0.9116 0.9089 Swiss Franc 0.9228 0.9135 0.9119 0.9093
1.3713 54.7956 55.1533 55.6788 Singapore Dollar 1.3795 54.7737 55.1387 55.6569
7.7377 9.6865 9.7497 9.8426 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7733 9.6701 9.7471 9.8387
1.404 105.7324 106.4225 107.4366 Australian Dollar 1.4062 105.6901 106.3944 107.3944
8.6407 8.369 8.4236 8.5039 Norwegian Kroner 9.33 8.375 8.4308 8.51
8.4098 8.6089 8.6651 8.7577 Swedish Kroner 9.0562 8.6253 8.6628 8.7543
1.33 56.4436 56.812 57.3534 Canadian Dollar 1.3379 56.4211 56.797 57.3308
75.52 75.07 75.56 76.28 Indian Rupees 74.0800 75.04 75.54 76.25
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.