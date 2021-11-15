Don’t ban cryptos: Experts, stakeholders to House panel

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Banning cryptocurrency or assets would not be a “good idea” and the Centre should rather consider regulating the new business, various stakeholders told the Finance Standing Committee of Parliament here on Monday.
The panel, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, began discussing “Crypto Finance: Opportunities and Challenges” to look at the current scenario and the complaints reported against crypto currencies and assets. The panel heard presentations by the industry groups, stakeholders and experts including from IIM-Ahmedabad.
A panel member told BusinessLine that there was a broad understanding that cryptos cannot be banned but they need to be regulated.
Industry associations and stakeholders were not clear in their suggestions about the regulatory framework.
Some members pointed out that El Salvador is the only country to legalise cryptos while China has banned them.
The meeting was inconclusive. “We heard their views. We heard that the government is bringing a law. That Bill would also come to us so that we can remain prepared. The industry told us that cryptos are a part of the blockchain technology, a new entrant in the technology market. People can create independent network using this technology. So their demand was not to ban it so that India can take a leading role in this new technology,” the MP said.
But most members, he said, were concerned about the security of investors’ money. “We asked for the industry’s opinion on several points. The first and foremost was how to ensure the safety of people’s money. We also asked them about their assessment on the total amount invested in cryptos and their views on what is to be done about cryptos. Their opinion was mostly that do not ban them but put in some regulation,” a member said.
MPs also flagged full-page advertisements on cryptos in national dailies. Some MPs felt that crypto currencies and assets were almost like “Ponzi schemes” on which the government had cracked down with strong regulations.
The Standing Committee will ask the Finance Ministry to depose before it at its next meeting. The RBI had given its view to the panel in August. “We may again approach the RBI with some questions,” another member added.
One Opposition MP said the country should have a policy on crypto currencies. “We do not have a policy for cryptos now. We called several sections of the industry. We had asked for their opinions. CII, Assocham and independent observers have given their views. Today we called them to get their views. Some people who design cryptos and IIM- Ahmedabad also made presentations,” he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...