Money & Banking

ECLGS: Tamil Nadu continues to lead in sanctions and disbursals so far

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 16, 2020 Published on June 16, 2020

PSBs have till June 12 sanctioned ₹32,049.86 crore and disbursed ₹16,031.39 crore, says Finance Minister’s Office.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have stepped up the efforts on the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), sanctioning loans worth ₹32,049.86 crore and disbursed as much as ₹16,031.39 crore to MSMEs as of June 12.

Tamil Nadu continued to top the chart of States that has got the maximum sanction and disbursements in value terms, official data tweeted by the Finance Minister’s Office on Tuesday showed. As many as 98,584 accounts in Tamil Nadu got sanctions worth ₹3,342.06 crore under the ECLGS, the data showed. So far ₹2,071.89 crore has been disbursed to 52,568 accounts, it added.

After Tamil Nadu, the State that has got the maximum loan sanctions and disbursements from PSBs in value terms is Uttar Pradesh. Loan sanctions have been made to 1,24,616 accounts for an amount of ₹3,337.38 crore. The amount disbursed for MSME units in this State stood at ₹1,607.82 crore in respect of 51,576 accounts.

The other states that have seen a significant amount of loan sanctions include Gujarat (₹3,253.87 crore); Maharashtra (₹3,229.31 crore), Karnataka (₹1,910.87 crore), Andhra Pradesh (₹1, 713.40 crore) and Rajasthan (₹1,975.21 crore).

The latest data update came a day after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting through Video Conferencing with major private banks and non-banking finance companies to ensure the effective roll-out of ECLGS and uninterrupted/smooth liquidity to MSMEs, which are the backbone of the Indian economy, in this challenging Covid-19 time.

As regards Bank-wise sanctions, the official data showed that maximum cumulative sanction came from the State Bank of India at ₹14,559.89 crore in respect of 1,50,344 accounts. Of this, the disbursement stood at 8,776.19 crore for 82,770 accounts.

The ECLGS scheme is a specific response to the unprecedented situation of Covid-19. It seeks to provide much-needed relief to the MSME sector by incentivising Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) to provide an additional credit of up to ₹3 lakh crore at low cost, thereby enabling MSMEs to meet their operational liabilities and restart their business.

Under this scheme, loans extended to MSMEs by banks and NBFCs would be 100 per cent guaranteed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). The loan — which includes a moratorium for the first 12 months—will be extended in the form of additional working capital term loan facility in case of banks and additional term loan in case of non-banking finance companies to MSMEs with turnover up to ₹100 crore till October 31, 2020 and interested Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana borrowers.

As many as 45 lakh MSMEs are expected to benefit from the ECLGS scheme.

Published on June 16, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
credit market
MSME
public sector banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI sanctions credit of ₹15,000 crore under GECL to 1.5 lakh MSMEs