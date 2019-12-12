Edelweiss Asset Management launches country’s first corporate bond ETF

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Edelweiss Asset Management company on Thursday announced the public issue of India’s first Corporate Bond ETF (exchange trade fund) called the Bharat Bond ETF.
Through the ETF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund proposes to raise an initial amount of ₹3000 crore with a green shoe option of ₹2000 crore in the three-year maturity period (2023) and ₹4000 crore with a green shoe option of ₹6000 crore in the 10-year maturity bucket (2030), the Fund said in a statement.
The ETF, which is open for subscription from December 12 to December 20, will invest only in AAA rated bonds of Public Sector companies. The minimum unit size for investment is ₹1,000.
This ETF is an initiative of the Government of India, from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and the latter has given the mandate to Edelweiss AMC to design and manage the product.
The ETFs will have target maturity structures. The ETF with a three-year maturity will follow the Nifty BHARAT Bond Index - April 2023 and the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty BHARAT Bond Index – April 2030.
As per the statement, the yield as on December 5, 2019 of Nifty BHARAT Bond Index — April 2023 is 6.69 per cent and Nifty BHARAT Bond Index — April 2030 is 7.58 per cent.
“The investors who hold these ETFs for over three years will get the benefit of capital gains with indexation. The ETF will invest in constituents of the NIFTY BHARAT Bond Indices, consisting of public sector companies,” the statement added. BHARAT Bond Funds of Funds (FOF) is also being launched for investors who do not have Demat accounts.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...