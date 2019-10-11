Edelweiss moves court against DHFL

Edelweiss Asset Management has approached the Bombay High Court for recovery of principal and interest dues from financially troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). In a regulatory filing, Edelweiss Financial Services said this is in line with action taken by other peers in the industry. The amount of exposure by way of principal and interest was, however, not disclosed. Lenders had an exposure of Rs 83,873 crore to DHFL as on July 6, 2019. Currently, the Corporation's loan assets comprise of retail loans of Rs 35,233 crore, wholesale loans of Rs 47,610 crore, and other assets of ₹6,633 crore. Our Bureau