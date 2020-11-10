Ensure all accounts are seeded with Aadhaar numbers by March next: FM to banks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Banks to seed all their accounts with ‘Aadhaar numbers’ by March 31, 2021.

“Financial inclusion story is not over. You still have inclusion to carry forward.

“You still have so many out there who still do not have a bank account. And when I say a bank account, it is an ‘Aadhaar seeded’ account,” Sitharaman told bankers at the Indian Banks’ Association’s 73rd annual general meeting.

The minister emphasised that she does not want to hear from any bank that though they can do DBT (direct benefit transfer), it does not know how many accounts are not Aadhaar seeded.

“I don’t think beyond December this year I can even be patient to hear that there are still accounts in banks which are not yet Aadhaar seeded.

“...So, I would think, ideally by December 2020, if not by March 31, 2021 every account should have a PAN (Permanent Account Number) where needed and applicable and Aadhaar in every one of your accounts,” Sitharaman said.

The minister underscored that over and above the demands of their current work schedules, she wants banks to ensure that every one of the accounts they have has a PAN card where required and Aadhaar in every account seeded.