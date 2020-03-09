Monday, March 09, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Monday March 09, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.74 75 74.52 74.19 74.22 US Dollar 74.08 74.07 74.48 74.96 75.7
87.12 85.99 85.26 84.74 84.77 Euro 84.64 84.63 85.07 85.76 86.78
99.36 98.38 97.69 97.21 97.25 Pound Sterling 97.10 97.08 97.59 98.26 99.25
74.48 73.53 72.91 72.46 72.50 Japanese Yen* 72.34 72.33 72.75 73.34 74.2
82.32 81.16 80.41 79.89 79.93 Swiss Franc 79.74 79.73 80.2 80.88 81.91
6.51 6.52 6.54 11.35 11.35 Danish Kroner 11.33 11.33 6.48 6.54 6.53
1.38 1.38 1.38 53.66 53.68 Singapore Dollar 53.56 53.55 1.38 1.38 1.38
7.77 7.77 7.77 9.55 9.55 Hong Kong Dollar 9.53 9.53 7.77 7.77 7.77
0.66 0.66 0.66 49.22 49.24 Australian Dollar 49.17 49.16 0.66 0.66 0.66
0.64 0.64 0.64 47.35 47.37 New Zealand Dollar 47.31 47.30 0.64 0.64 0.64
9.52 9.51 9.51 7.80 7.81 Norwegian Kroner 7.79 7.79 9.53 9.51 9.51
9.40 9.41 9.42 7.87 7.88 Swedish Kroner 7.86 7.86 9.39 9.42 9.42
1.36 1.36 1.36 54.66 54.68 Canadian Dollar 54.56 54.56 1.36 1.36 1.36
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 09, 2020
