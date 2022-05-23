Expectations of a rate hike are a no-brainer: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said expectations of a rate hike are a no-brainer as inflation is a major area of concern even as economic recovery is steady and gaining further traction.

This comment comes in the backdrop of his April 2022 observations that the central bank’s sequence of priority is inflation first and after that growth.

“RBI would like to raise the rates in the next few meetings. In the next meeting at least, “Das said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Taming inflation

In response to a question on whether the RBI and the government are acting in tandem to tame inflation, the Governor emphasised that the fiscal and monetary authorities have entered into another phase of coordinated action.

Das observed that the inflation and growth numbers are on the drawing board of the RBI almost everyday and revised numbers, if any, will be given after the next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled from June 6 to June 8.

The Governor said liquidity conditions will be normalised over a multi-year (two-three year) time cycle even as he underscored the need to have adequate liquidity to support credit offtake.

Das said there is no one-to-one correlation between an increase in government expenditure and borrowing.

This observation is significant as analysts expect fiscal deficit to widen in FY23 following the recent tax cuts on motor fuels, cooking gas subsidies and duty cuts on imports to alleviate price rise.