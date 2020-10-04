Federal Bank Q2: Total deposits up 12 per cent, gross advances rise 6 per cent yoy

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Private sector lender Federal Bank has reported a 12 per cent increase in its total deposits in the second quarter of the fiscal along with a six per cent jump in gross advances.
According to provisional numbers reported by Federal Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 in a regulatory filing, its total deposits amounted to Rs 1,56,747 crore as against Rs 1,39,547 crore a year ago.
Gross advances stood at Rs 1,25,202 at the end of the second quarter this fiscal compared to Rs 1,17,622 crore a year ago.
On a sequential basis too, the lender reported an increase in deposits as well as gross advances compared to the first quarter this fiscal.
Customer deposits increased 13 per cent to Rs 152025 at the end of the second quarter from a year ago though certificates of deposits declined by 36 per cent to Rs 1,840 crore at the end of the second quarter from a year ago.
CASA ratio was at 33.68 per cent as on September 30, 2020 versus 31.55 per cent a year ago.
Liquidity coverage ratio was at 257.44 per cent at the end of the second quarter as against 159.69 per cent a year ago.
