Federal Bank Q3 net slips 8%

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Federal Bank reported an 8 per cent decline in third quarter net profit at ₹404 crore against ₹441 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The bottomline was weighed down by a 161 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump in provisions (other than tax) and contingencies at ₹421 crore (₹161 crore in the year-ago period).
Also read: Federal Bank reports 12 per cent increase in total deposits
Net interest income was up 24 per cent yoy to ₹1,437 crore (₹1,155 crore). Other income increased by 18 per cent to ₹482 crore (₹408 crore).
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.71 per cent of gross advances against 2.84 per cent in the preceding quarter.
Net NPA position improved to 0.60 per cent of net advances against 0.99 per cent in the preceding quarter.
