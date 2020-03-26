FinMin asks banks to ensure PMJDY women account holders can withdraw ex-gratia of ₹500 per month

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The Finance Ministry has asked banks to immediately prepare a detailed plan to ensure that women account holders can withdraw the ex-gratia of ₹500 per month, which they will be receiving over the next three months under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). As part of a ₹1.70-lakh-crore relief package announced for the poor to help them fight the battle against coronavirus, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, announced that 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get ₹500 per month for the next three months.
Even as they make arrangements to ensure withdrawal of ex-gratia amount by women beneficiaries, the ministry asked banks to be mindful about following the restrictions required under the ongoing lock down and maintaining the prescribed social distancing and sanitisation.
The ministry wants banks to ensure availability of adequate liquidity at bank branches and with business correspondents and regular replenishment of ATMs. Where required, mobile ATMs with sufficient cash need to be arranged.
Additionally, banks have to send SMSs to the beneficiaries regarding time schedule for withdrawal.
The ministry said SMS may also be sent to the beneficiaries, requesting them to utilise digital payment modes with a view to comply with the prescribed safeguards.
“You are requested that the said amount is transferred smoothly to the targeted accounts so that the beneficiaries can get access to the funds during this difficult time to carry on their livelihood without facing any hardship,” the ministry said in a circular to banks.
As per latest PMJDY data, as on March 18, 2020, the total number of beneficiaries under the Yojana stood at 38.28 crore, with outstanding deposits of ₹1.18 lakh crore. Of this, 20.45 crore are women beneficiaries.
