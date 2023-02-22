Eko India Financial Services (Eko), a technology-based platform for financial transactions, has received ₹30 crore from EXXORA, the family office of Sriram Natarajan, as part of its ₹75 Crores Series B round.

Eko will use the funding to expand its network of engaged micro-entrepreneurs and product development.

Founded in 2007, Eko enables digital product brands to tap the next-billion-customer through a platform of embedded-in-the-community micro-entrepreneurs as influencers, facilitators and resellers.

“This fundraise is an endorsement of our vision to create additional earning opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs across the country. We are excited to have Sriram Natarajan join us as we seek to enable brands to have distribution in tier-two towns and beyond,” said Abhishek Sinha, Founder and CEO of Eko.

“Abhishek Sinha and the Eko team have made a large-scale social impact and created an interesting business model. I believe the platform has the potential to impact the lives of micro-entrepreneurs in India and across the globe,” said Sriram Natarajan, Founder, Director and CEO of Molbio Diagnostics.