Bengaluru-based fintech company Money View has raised $75 million in its ongoing Series E funding round led by Apis Partners, a UK-based asset manager, along with participation from Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence.

The raised funds will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, to grow the team, and to expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions in order to solidify its leadership position, said the company in a press release.

“Our performance and growth over the past two years has allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success. We are thrilled to have Apis Partners join us in our journey and with their support, we look forward to becoming India’s leading online credit platform with innovative and holistic financial solutions,” said Puneet Agarwal, CEO of Money View.

The company claims to be valued at $900 million and provides personalised credit products and personal financial management solutions.

“Money View has achieved great success already, with their credit products democratising the access for millions of customers in India, and we are truly excited to partner with the company at this stage of its journey,” said Matteo Stefanel, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Apis Partners.

The fintech platform says it has over 40 million app downloads, operates at an annualised disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion, and manages AUMs of over $800 million.

