Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch cyber insurance cover

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

Offer cover for cyber attacks, other such malicious activities across online platforms

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance have launched a cyber insurance cover for online financial frauds.

The product, ‘Digital Suraksha Group Insurance’, will help customers who want to cover themselves against financial losses caused as a result of cyber attacks, cyber frauds, or other such malicious activities across various online platforms, said a company statement on Tuesday.

It will compensate for direct financial loss (up to the sum insured) due to unauthorised digital financial transactions as a result of identity theft arising out of cyber-attacks, phishing/spoofing, and SIM-jacking.

“Customers can opt for a one-year cover at premiums as low as ₹183 for a cover of ₹50,000,” it further said.

