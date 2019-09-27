Fusion eyes 40% growth in AUM in FY20

With Skoda, VW group has teamed up with the right partner
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Fusion Microfinance, a microfinance lender focussed on rural India, is eyeing at least 40 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) this fiscal, and hopes to end this fiscal with an AUM of ₹3,600 crore, said Devesh Sachdev, Managing Director and CEO.
As on date, AUM has already touched ₹3,000 crore, Sachdev told BusinessLine.
Fusion Microfinance, a company in which Warburg Pincus had pumped in equity capital of ₹450 crore last year, is also looking to expand its branch network to 600 by March-end next fiscal, from the current level of 550, he said.
The microfinance lender, which now has operations in 18 States, will soon launch a micro-SME product through a separate vertical, added Sachdev. Sachdev said the company had evaluated several products before zeroing on a ‘micro-SME’ product.
“We wanted to do something adjacent to the markets we operate in. Second, we wanted to be in a more informal segment. Micro-SME is still an untapped segment, especially ₹1-10 lakh loans, and there is real need there. Getting into micro-SME segment is also in line with our positioning as a rural-focussed financial services company,” he said.
Micro-SME is an area where the company feels it can do something on product innovation, said Sachdev. “We expect our micro-SME product will go live in November (after festival season),” he said.
In 2018-19, Fusion Microfinance had recorded a net profit of ₹65 crore. This microfinance lender expects to close the current fiscal with a net profit of ₹100 crore, said Sachdev.
At present, Fusion Microfinance provides micro-credit services through the Joint Liability Group lending model to women entrepreneurs from the low-income segment in unbanked and under-banked areas. Started in 2010, Fusion is now one of the 10 leading NBFC-MFIs in the country. It is also looking to expand its customer base to 2 million from 1.7 million at present.
Asked if Fusion Microfinance will look to list in the bourses, he replied in the negative.
“I am a marathon player. I want to build a sustainable business for the coming years before thinking about an IPO,” he said.
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Management reiterates that is not the right thing to do
Partnership will also explore new global frontiers, says Masakazu Yoshimura, MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
In the market for a sports car? Wait for the Lexus LC 500h
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...