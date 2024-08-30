Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) has launched its GenAI-enabled Chatbot ‘LEO’ on WhatsApp to enhance customer experience.

Built with advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing (NLP), the LEO chatbot will offer personalised and real-time assistance throughout the entire policy cycle, providing an engaging and superior experience for customers.

“We are excited to introduce LEO, our GenAI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, which represents a significant leap forward in our digital transformation journey,’‘ Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, said.

“LEO not only simplifies access to our services but also enriches customer experience with its intelligent, responsive, and friendly human-like interactions. This launch underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers,’‘ Ruchika added.

With LEO, customers can easily access and download their insurance policy documents directly through WhatsApp. The policy renewal process is simplified, enabling customers to renew their insurance policies effortlessly. Its real-time updates on the status of claims provide transparency and peace of mind, while features like the immediate issuance of health cards facilitate quick access to healthcare services. Users can also easily locate the nearest garages, hospitals, and branches. Furthermore, it streamlines the user experience by automatically fetching customer information using their mobile numbers.

LEO integrates seamlessly with WhatsApp’s payment flow, supporting transactions via credit/debit cards, net banking, wallets, and UPI. This ensures a smooth and secure payment process for all users, enhancing the overall convenience of managing insurance needs.

The country’s AI market is currently registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25-35 per cent and is projected to reach approximately $17 billion by 2027, according to a report by BCG and Nasscom. Through this initiative, FGII aims to combine the best of both worlds by harnessing the power of generative AI and the widespread accessibility of WhatsApp, setting a new benchmark for digital interactions within the insurance industry, according to a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit