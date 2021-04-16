G-Sec prices on the rise

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Prices of Government Securities (G-Secs) rose on Friday after the previous day’s sharp fall as the RBI did not devolve the 10-year benchmark G-Sec on primary dealers despite rejecting all bids for it at the auction.
The price of the 10-year benchmark (carrying 5.85 per cent coupon rate) ended up 27 paise at ₹98.275 (previous close ₹98.01), with its yield thawing about 4 basis points to 6.0885 per cent (6.1256 per cent).
Of the three G-Secs that were being auctioned, the RBI rejected all bids it received for the benchmark 5.85 per cent GS 2030. However, it did not devolve this paper on PDs, which underwrite the auctions. The government was planning to borrow ₹14,000 crore through this paper.
Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, said: “The yield on the 10-year benchmark G-Sec had gone up to 6.17 per cent in the secondary market before the auction. So, market participants would have bid at a higher yield at the auction of this paper.
“But the RBI doesn’t want the yield to go up. So, there was no borrowing through this paper. The government only borrowed via the short-term paper (maturing in 2022) and the long-term paper (2061).”
The government borrowed ₹5,090 crore via auction of the 3.96 per cent GS 2022 (against the notified amount of ₹3,000 crore) and ₹6,236.80 crore via auction of the 6.76 per cent GS 2061 (against the notified amount of ₹9,000 crore).
So, the government borrowed only ₹11,327 crore out of the planned borrowing of ₹26,000 crore at the weekly auction of three G-Secs.
“The yields came down because neither the RBI accepted bids at the auction of the 10-year paper nor did it devolve this paper on PDs,” said Irani.
He observed that the yield curve is inverted, with the yield of the nine-year at 6.5044 per cent higher that 10-year’s 6.0885 per cent.
G-Sec prices had tumbled on Thursday as the RBI purchased some of the securities under its G-Sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) at lower than previous closing price.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...