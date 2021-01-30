Geojit post 93% rise in net profit in Q3

Content creators mean business
Geojit Financial Services has posted a 93 per cent rise in net profit at ₹30.60 crore in Q3 of the current financial year, as against ₹15.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The profit before tax during the period increased 107 per cent at ₹40.63 crore, compared to ₹19.64 crore. The consolidated revenue increased 34 per cent from ₹78.31 crore to ₹104.61 crore.
As on December 31, the company’s Assets Under Custody and Management is ₹47,000 crore and has 11 lakh clients, the company said in a statement.
Higher volumes in the capital market transactions helped the company to improve performance during the current year, said C.J.George, Managing Director, Geojit Financial Services.
Geojit Financial Services has an extensive presence in the GCC region via joint ventures and partnerships: Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC in UAE, BBK Geojit Securities KSC, in Kuwait and QBG Geojit Securities LLC in Oman. The company also has a presence in Bahrain through a business partnership with Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait.
