Give us too the benefit of credit guarantee scheme: urban co-op banks to FM

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Urban co-operative banks (UCBs) have petitioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying they too should get the benefit of a government scheme which provides 100 per cent guarantee to lenders on the additional loans they extend to businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), whose operations have been disrupted by the pandemic.
According to the guidelines drawn up by state-owned National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), which administers the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), additional funds sanctioned by its member lending institutions under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) will get 100 per cent guarantee coverage.
While all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), financial institutions (FIs) and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) will get the benefit of ECLGS cover on incremental loans, UCBs have been denied the same.
The ECLGS has been formulated to encourage lenders, who turned risk averse in the wake of the economic slowdown and nationwide lockdown, to extend emergency credit line to business enterprises and MSMEs up to 20 per cent of the total loan outstanding as on February 29, 2020.
In a letter to the Finance Minister, Jyotindra Mehta, President, National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB), emphasised that UCBs finance MSMEs in a big way, with their outstanding loans to these enterprises amounting to ₹82,000 crore.
“Since the loan sizes of the micro and small enterprises financed by UCBs are generally small, the number of such enterprises helped by the urban banks is very significant...The UCB sector is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India in the same manner as the commercial banks are regulated,” Mehta said.
Hence, it is not fair to deny them the benefit of ECLGS coverage, he added.
Mehta underscored that UCBs are by and large financially sound, with 1,199 entities out of 1,544 UCBs rated as top-ranking -- with ratings of A and B -- as per the CAMELS (capital adequacy; asset quality; management; earnings; liquidity; and systems and control) rating model.
As per the RBI’s Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2018-19, the UCB sector’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) were at 7.1 per cent of their gross advances, against SCBs’ 9.1 per cent. Further, the sector’s net NPAs were at 2.6 per cent of their net advances, against SCBs’3.7 per cent
The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) of UCBs was at 65.6 per cent, against SCBs’ 61 per cent.
“UCBs, therefore, are well qualified to be included in all the schemes of Government of India,” said Mehta.
The government guarantee scheme is applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL up to October 31, 2020, or till an amount of ₹3-lakh crore is sanctioned under the scheme, whichever is reached earlier.
Business enterprises and MSMEs with outstanding loan of up to ₹25 crore as on February 29, 2020, and turnover of up to ₹100 crore in FY20,get additional financing under the scheme.
The Interest rate charged under the scheme is capped at 9.25 per cent for banks and 14 per cent for NBFCs. The maximum tenure of the loans is four years from the date of disbursement. There is a 12-month moratorium period on the principal amount.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
TVS Motor Company Chairman speaks of the challenges ahead while easing the lockdown
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
With museums out of bounds due to the lockdown, a writer falls back on the last ones she visited — in Dublin ...
As families and friends struggle to say their final goodbyes to loved ones due to quarantine and social ...
It may not be the cocoon of love and comfort, but it is where we head when all else is lost
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...