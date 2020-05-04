Govt job aspirants face ‘uncertain’ future as recruitments get delayed due to Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have pushed lakhs of aspirants of government jobs into a state of uncertainty.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Civil Services Preliminary Exam; besides, large-scale recruitment for bank jobs, examinations being conducted by Staff Selections Commission (SSC) for various Central government posts and tests of various State public service commissions, are scheduled from this month onwards.

“But now there is uncertainly, given the lockdown and social distance norms,” CS Vepa, Director of Vepa Academy, and former director of National School of Banking, told Business Line.

The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has given a calendar for examinations scheduled during the year, and many are worried about the possible delay in the wake of Covid19.

Final results delayed

The IBPS was supposed to announce the final results of some exams conducted last year in the first week of April. In a notification on its portal, IBPS attributed the delay in results to “unforeseen circumstances due to Covid-19”, and did not give any new date for the announcement of results. Even though IBPC announced a recruitment exam for posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to be conducted on August 1, it has not commenced the process so far and this is also expected to be delayed. The UPSC has not given any new date for preliminary exam, which was originally scheduled for May 30.

About five lakh students apply for Civil Services Examinations (CSE) every year for 700-800 posts, including IAS, Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service. This year’s exam is scheduled to be held from May 31.

“The results of last year’s exam have been delayed as the interview process is not completed due to the lockdown,” said a BTech graduate who attended the interview.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), too, postponed exams, including those for junior engineer and stenographers, and said it will review the situation on May 18. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, too, has postponed main examination of Group I services.

Apparently, many aspirants are worried. “I quit my job in software MNC and preparing for Civils staying in hostel. It will be tough for many like me to bear expenses if the process gets delayed,” said Rohan Roy, a graduate from BITS Pilani.