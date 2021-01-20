Govt looking into the issue of ‘volatility’ in raw material prices: Gadkari

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Central government is working on a mechanism to control the prices of raw materials to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, pointed out Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and MSME.
“We are aware that MSMEs are facing problems due to the increase in prices of input materials such as metals. It is a serious subject and the government is considering measures,” he said during a discussion after delivering the inaugural address on virtual mode for the CII National Foundry Conclave.
To a question on the shortage of containers that was impacting the exports of foundry industry, Gadkari said the government was looking into the issue. Due to Covid-19, there was a shortage of containers and now those containers were being relocated. “I feel the problem would be resolved in the next 15-20 days,” he added.
Earlier, he urged the foundry industry to work towards reducing imports and improve technology and quality.
NK Samaraj, Past President, The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF), highlighted the problems faced by the foundry industry and requested the government to institute a policy to ensure stability of prices and availability of raw material for value addition industries like foundry units.
Hari Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said the foundry market in India during 2020-2024 is poised to reach $13.08 billion at a CAGR of 10 per cent. “About 90 per cent of the units are in the MSME segment and the industry employed about 2 million people, mostly from socially and economically weaker sections of the society,” he said.
The conclave, which will be held on digital platform over six days, will discuss the challenges, opportunities and way forward for this sector.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...